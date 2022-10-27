Infineon Enables the 10-minute IoT Experience with Connected Sensor Kit

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Infineon's XENSIV connected sensor kit offers ready-to-use sensor scenarios and quick data visualization to enable the 10-minute IoT experience.

Infineon Technologies AG has launched a new IoT sensor platform for rapid prototyping and development of customized IoT solutions. Based on a combination of XENSIV sensors with power-efficient, high-performance processing based on the PSoC 6 microcontroller (MCU), the XENSIV connected sensor kit (CSK) utilizes Infineon’s products and offers ready-to-use sensor scenarios and quick data visualization to enable the 10-minute IoT experience.

According to Ivan Karan of the Application Marketing IoT & Sensor Solutions Team at Infineon, combining all components—the sensors, MCUs, and modules for connectivity—is difficult and is very rare in the market.

“What’s unique about the CSK is the fact that all components are designed by Infineon. Everything that is included is designed with the customers and developers in mind,” said Karan.

The CSK featured secured connectivity enabled by OPTIGA Trust M. Its modular board design is compatible with the Adafruit form factor and allows prototyping solutions for a variety of sensor use cases, for example for battery powered smart home applications. The fast prototyping is made easy by the Infineon Sensor Cloud Dashboard: an example of a simplified user interface with a cloud architecture backend on AWS. It scales quickly for field deployment and provides unified multi-device dash boarding.

All components of the CSK come with code samples and libraries from ModusToolbox, Infineon’s software ecosystem that supports customers in developing feature specific proof of concepts and accelerates the path to a finished product design with new sensor applications.

The CSK also provides secured and reliable connectivity to most popular cloud services like AWS IoT Core. The kit is qualified in the AWS Partner Device Catalog with environmental sensor variants, the CSK PASC02 for measuring carbon dioxide levels (CO 2 ppm), and a radar 60 GHz variant, the CSK BGT60TR13C, for presence detection, vital sensing and more.