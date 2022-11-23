Infineon and REE Automotive Collaborating to Promote Sustainable Mobility

Article By : Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon is collaborating with REE Automotive to accelerate green and smart mobility.

Infineon Technologies AG is collaborating with REE Automotive Ltd to accelerate green and smart mobility. The automotive technology company developed the REE modular Electric Vehicle platform which serves as a foundation for a wide variety of electric vehicle (EV) types, from robotaxis and commercial vans all the way to electric passenger shuttles.

Infineon and REE last week showcased the REEcorner technology at electronica 2022 in Munich. REEcorner packs critical vehicle components into a compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build fully flat EV platforms. REE’s flagship P7 EV platform is based on four REEcorners with REE’s x-by-wire technology. The ultra-modular P7 EV platform offers greatest interior space for passengers, cargo and batteries as compared to vehicles with an internal combustion engine (ICE) or EVs of similar size. REE’s design and technology affords auto manufacturers, delivery and logistic companies and new technology players vast design freedom allowing them to build vehicles tailored to their exact needs.

“Infineon is an important forerunner in the mobility transformation. The REEcorner technology demonstrates the breadth and flexibility of our high-quality semiconductor technologies and system expertise,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division of Infineon. “Innovative and modular EV platform designs add new options for both established and emerging industry players to further accelerate electromobility.”

“REE provides customers with full design freedom to create the broadest range of EVs and autonomous vehicles for current and future applications. Electric vehicles powered by REE are geared to deliver substantial benefits to customers, including significantly reduced Total Cost of Ownership, enhanced maneuverability and safety with x-by-wire steering and drive and operational efficiencies,” said Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO.

To increase safety and cybersecurity – especially with regard to fail-operational drive-by-wire requirements – the REE platform uses as many as 11 AURIX microcontrollers (TC3xx). There are two in each corner module in the platform’s design to actuate all the native driving functions like steering and braking. Two additional microcontrollers are located in the center module, where they function as domain controllers, collecting and controlling data and synchronizing the four corner modules. Another AURIX is responsible for vehicle chassis management in a separate ECU. In addition, the platform also contains numerous other automotive components from Infineon including MOSFETs, power supply ICs (DCDC) and magnetic sensors.

Infineon is the market leader in automotive semiconductors, pairing the broadest automotive semiconductor product portfolio with system-level competence. The offering ranges from sensors, microcontrollers, high-performance memory for specific applications to power semiconductors based on silicon and silicon-carbide (SiC), as well as components for human-machine interaction and vehicle connectivity.

Infineon is at the core of the transformation of the automotive industry towards green mobility and partners with established Tier 1s, OEMs and new automotive players.

Electromobility is showing strong growth driven by emission regulations placed on manufacturers as well as environmental consciousness of consumers. Cars with fully or partially electrified drivetrains will account for more than 50 percent of cars produced in 2027, as per analyst forecasts. Already in 2021, approximately every second of the BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicle) and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) produced had integrated Infineon semiconductors in the inverter, the ‘heart’ of an electric drivetrain. Furthermore, Infineon’s AURIX microcontroller fosters the trends of electromobility, advanced driver assists systems (ADAS) and automated driving, automotive electric-electronic (E/E) architectures and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) applications.