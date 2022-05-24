Indonesia Smartphone Market Up 11.5% YoY in Q1 2022

Article By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research

Indonesia's smartphone market grew by 11.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

Indonesia’s smartphone market grew by 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1 2022), according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research’s Monthly Indonesia Smartphone Channel Share Tracker. The growth was achieved due to the economic recovery that started in the second half of 2021. Major OEMs also launched new models as well as promotional marketing campaigns during the quarter to keep up with the increased consumer demand.

Top OEMs’ Share in Indonesia Smartphone Market, Q1 2021 vs Q1 2022

Source: Counterpoint Research Monthly Indonesia Smartphone Channel Share Tracker

Indonesia’s smartphone landscape is leaning towards the low-to-mid segments (<$249) where Chinese brands like OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi and realme are aggressive. We saw several new smartphone launches in Q1 2022 which also contributed to the increased smartphone volume and impacted brand share accordingly.

OPPO remained the top brand in the market in Q1 2022 but its gap with rivals vivo and Samsung narrowed. OPPO launched its new Reno series and together with its popular A series, managed to secure its position in the low-mid segment. OPPO is committed to providing 5G smartphones at more affordable prices in 2022.

The popularity of vivo’s Y and V series continued in the low-tier and mid-tier segments. The launch of the Y75 and V23 5G models showed vivo’s push to provide more affordable 5G smartphones.

Samsung started 2022 with an improved share of 18%. The bulk of Samsung’s products in the low and middle segments, like the A and M series, worked well, supported by several new launches like the S21 FE, S22, A03 and A53. Interestingly, the S22 Ultra, the top model in the S22 series, was the preferred one in the premium segment. This model attracted not only those upgrading from the S21 series but also Note users due to its S-Pen feature.

Despite facing supply chain issues in late 2021, which brought down its share considerably, Xiaomi managed to launch the Note 11 series in late Q1 2022, showing the brand’s commitment to enter the high-end segment.

realme strengthened its position as an affordable brand by adding the C31 and Narzo series to its product portfolio for the low-tier segment. Its new flagship 9 Pro series for the affordable premium segment also received a warm welcome from consumers.

OEMs’ promotional marketing activities had started even before Ramadan festivities in April. More promotions were offered through OEMs’ online channels and in partnership with e-commerce players. The promotions included discounts, cashbacks, gifts and item bundling. All OEMs were aiming to benefit from the economic recovery and pent-up demand.

With more people in a position to visit physical stores following relaxation in pandemic restrictions, online channel penetration was up by only 1% from 17% in Q1 2022.

5G smartphone penetration reached 16% in Q1 2022, compared to 4% in Q1 2021. 5G smartphones were still focused on the mid-upper price segments, but we will see more affordable 5G smartphones later this year. OEMs have been aggressive with 5G launches, anticipating further increase in the country’s 5G infrastructure after a reduction in COVID-19 resurgences and limited economic impact of the pandemic compared to Indonesia’s neighbors.

“Indonesia’s smartphone market will have a promising 2022 ahead. OEMs will continue to launch new models, bring more affordable 5G smartphones and drive online channel sales by partnering with e-commerce portals. The $150-$249 price range could become the fastest growing smartphone segment, accounting for 35% of the market,” Senior Analyst Febriman Abdillah said.