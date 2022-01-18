indie Semiconductor Expands Global Footprint, Sets Up Presence in Japan

Article By : indie Semiconductor Inc.

indie Semiconductor is expanding its global footprint by building a strategic presence in Japan.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is extending its market reach and building a strategic presence in Japan. The company has created a Kabushiki Kaisha, or KK, and recently hired semiconductor industry veteran Yasuyuki Arai to lead its Japanese sales and marketing initiatives from Tokyo.

Arai was previously head of marketing for RF and sensors at Infineon Technologies Japan KK with responsibility for managing and growing Infineon’s radar, time of flight, and MEMS portfolio for automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Prior to Infineon, he was with Atmel and Freescale in various sales, marketing and operational roles. Arai achieved a master’s degree in telecommunications engineering from Osaka University.

“We are excited to be adding key resources and committing deep investments in Japan where some of the world’s leading automotive OEMs and supply chain partners reside,” said Vincent Wang, executive vice president of Asia sales and marketing for indie. “The addition of Arai reflects indie’s strategic pledge to our Japanese customers and partners. We look forward to further augmenting our team and providing a differentiated level of local customer support, particularly to previously untapped high-volume accounts.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the indie team and bringing our innovative user experience, connectivity, electrification and ADAS solutions to the Japanese market,” said Arai, vice president of Japan sales and marketing for indie. “Japan represents a launching site for leading-edge automotive technologies and, as such, I expect indie to ramp our highly integrated portfolio across an entirely new class of customers in support of our vision of empowering the Autotech revolution.”

Japan’s automotive industry, which produced approximately 23 million cars in 2020 according to Marklines, represents one of the top three automotive manufacturing countries in the world, and is an essential pillar of Japan’s economy. To date, vehicle OEMs have relied almost exclusively upon costly disaggregated architectures. With the establishment of a Japanese KK, indie is now well positioned to deploy its highly integrated solutions, capture design wins and capitalize on one of the largest global automotive markets where it has historically been underrepresented across leading Japanese car brands including Honda, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota.

indie’s user experience platforms are ideally suited for the Japanese market, particularly as manufacturers strive to make transportation more personal, creating vehicle cabins equipped to improve passenger experiences with lighting, personal device connectivity and charging.

For ADAS, indie is focused on disruptive technologies that will accelerate mass market deployment of highly integrated LiDAR, radar, computer vision and ultrasound sensor solutions.