IMS 2022 Part 1: Highlights & Exhibition

Article By : Jean-Jacques DeLisle

This article covers highlights of the International Microwave Symposium exhibition and some of the words on the street.

Since the 1950s, the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) has been one of the preeminent events for RF and microwave engineers to gather, present, exchange ideas, and do business. Though Covid restrictions and concerns have hampered the IMS events for the past two years, this year appears to have come back at nearly full swing.

By opening day, there were over 6,000 registrations, with more to come. Over 400 exhibitors had booths at this event, and it felt just as vibrant as IMS events of the past. This article covers highlights of the exhibition and some of the words on the street.

Exhibition highlights

Though IMS is a technology conference, it doesn’t come with the fanfare of many other high–technology conferences. It is much more of a B2B and engineer–to–engineer event, with a high level of technical discourse. The crowds at IMS come to the exhibit not to see flashy displays but to have detailed technical discussions with colleagues, friends, past customers, and potential customers, as well as to even snoop on competitors.

The RF/microwave industry is relatively small, and many individuals already have contacts with many of the companies/organizations they could do business with. In many cases, IMS is a chance for a detailed, in–person discussion. For many, though, they are locked in an engineering closet and come just to see what is new and possibly find an exciting new solution to an old problem.

In the spirit of that last thought, the following are a few highlights of technology features discussed by a few companies at their booths.

Compass Technologies/Copper Mountain Technologies: Radome scanning system

Compass Technologies Group LLC, in collaboration with Copper Mountain Technologies, made a radome scanning system that can be repositioned along the curve of a radome surface while minimizing the impact on the VNA measurements. The radome scanning system consists of a two–port Copper Mountain VNA without the typical exterior packaging. The VNA is mounted in a custom 3D–printed housing, with the test leads to the 2–GHz to 18–GHz probes directly soldered to the VNA board.

The mounting system, which in the demo is hand–operated but could be mounted on a robot for a completely autonomous radome scanning system, is either 3D–printed or otherwise custom–fabricated, which makes this a cool demonstration of what some ingenuity and a compact VNA can achieve.

Fortify & Rogers Corporation: 3D–printed dielectrics with metallization

Fortify is a manufacturer of 3D printers and an innovator of 3D–printing technology. At IMS, the company demoed some interesting new capabilities with Rogers’s Radix 3D–printable low–loss polymer.

Aside from several 3D–printed luneburg–style lenses and radomes, Fortify demoed metallized 3D structures, such as planar transmission lines and antenna arrays with feed structures and radiators. The cool aspect of this is that direct metallization of 3D–printable parts means that a single process can be used to fabricate complex RF/microwave/millimeter–wave (mmWave) parts with incredibly low lead times.

Vaunix: Compact daisy–chainable programmable attenuators and 40–GHz signal generator

Though Vaunix has been selling compact programmable attenuator modules for some time, at IMS 2022, the company had something new to show. Aside from a new 40–GHz signal generator, Vaunix brought a new programmable attenuator product that includes a daisy–chaining feature.

With this new feature, a PC with a single USB connection can control and power a series of programmable attenuators that are interconnected with their jumpers. Previous models required each programmable attenuator to be connected via USB to the PC, which often necessitates a USB hub.

Signal Hound: Compact PC–controlled signal generator to 43.5 GHz

Signal Hound is known for making very affordable but quality PC–driven signal analyzers and other PC–driven test instruments. This year, the company demoed a 43.5–GHz spectrum analyzer with 160 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth with calibrated I/Q capture. The I/Q capture is available through a block transfer of a two–second I/Q buffer via USB 3.0. For just over $20k, this analyzer is an incredible deal for a very in–demand frequency range that can reach the new mmWave 5G (high–band 5G) frequencies.

Dongwoo Fine–Chem Co.: Transparent, on–display mmWave antenna

An interesting new exhibitor at IMS, Dongwoo demoed a variety of transparent antennas, including an on–display mmWave antenna that can accommodate the new 5G frequency bands. Another was a transparent antenna that covers the sub–6–GHz Wi–Fi bands. An example application of such an antenna is mounting the cellular antenna on clear films to the glass of the front of a bus, which supposedly dramatically improves the reception of the cellular modem that provides Wi–Fi for the bus systems.

Word on the street

The word on the street is much the same as it has been in years past. There is a general shortage of RF engineers, with a substantial age gap between RF engineers nearing retirement and new engineers coming out of university. This means that sales representatives used to working with engineers and acquisition folks from their same generation have to adapt their techniques and communication to engineers and industry professionals that could be their children, or almost grandchildren in some cases.

The new normal that started during Covid has also changed the dynamic for sales and marketing efforts. Fewer engineers and RF professionals are in the office except when they have to be. This makes visiting a company and speaking to engineers and RF professionals somewhat challenging, as these individuals often come into the office for a few specific tasks and book their days with internal meetings and critical meetings, with little room for networking or meeting a sales rep.

There were over 60 new exhibitors at IMS 2022, which is quite the number. Some were companies from overseas, others were new RF companies, and there were even some companies possibly just at IMS to recruit (I am talking about you, Apple). Other than that, it was business as usual.

Conclusion

Though economies suffer around the world and supply chain issues plague many industries, the RF/microwave industry is trucking along with continued innovation and developments.

Much of the push for enhanced wireless communications, including satellite, directly impacts the RF industry, as well as global conflicts leading to increased purchasing of vital RF electronics and systems.

