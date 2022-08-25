How Smartphones Will Disrupt the SWIR Imaging Industry

Article By : Axel Clouet and Eric Mounier

Unprecedented changes in the SWIR industry are happening, with the emergence of new technologies and the entrance of game-changing players who may enable market and technology disruption.

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) refers to a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum between 1µm and 3µm. Today, most of the imagers used in everyday life operate in the visible and near-infrared range (0.4µm to 1µm) and are based on silicon technology. Sensing SWIR radiation requires imagers based on other materials, making them orders of magnitude more expensive than silicon-based imagers. Therefore, SWIR’s use today is limited to specific applications in defense, industry, or research.

SWIR’s physical properties are of such appeal to the consumer market, however, that this primarily defense-oriented technology is knocking on the door of the smartphone industry.

In defense, SWIR is used for target designation, ranging, or acquiring images under harsh conditions such as through smoke, in bad weather, and over long distances at night. In industry, it is used in semiconductor manufacturing to inspect metallic contacts or detect cracks in solar cells. SWIR also enables the monitoring of liquid or powder levels through some plastic containers that are opaque in the visible spectrum but transparent in SWIR. These wavelengths are also interesting for sorting applications, as materials in waste, plastics, textiles, and even food have identifiable spectral signatures in this band.

SWIR wavelengths would have a significant advantage over near-infrared (NIR) in consumer 3D sensing modules. Smartphone makers battle to increase the screen-to-body ratio and hide sensors under the screen. The main motivation for SWIR in 3D sensing is to integrate facial-recognition modules behind the OLED display, as these materials are more transparent in the SWIR band.

Eye safety regulations also authorize more powerful illumination sources in SWIR, which is helpful for increasing reliability and detection range in augmented-reality applications. And in automotive, SWIR is attractive for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in which it would allow more stable image acquisition under harsh conditions and be able to combine 2D and 3D imaging in one system.

This pull from the consumer market is inspiring unprecedented changes in the SWIR industry, with the emergence of new technologies and the entrance of game-changing players who may enable market and technology disruption.

Evolution of SWIR imaging

Most of the current SWIR imagers integrated into cameras rely on indium gallium arsenide material. InGaAs technology was originally developed for the defense market and then expanded into industrial imaging. InGaAs is currently the best technology in terms of performance and reliability, but it will be challenging to scale up manufacturing processes and sufficiently decrease costs to address other segments.

A newer technology, based on quantum dots (QDs), is emerging as a lower-cost alternative to InGaAs. QDs are nanoparticles encapsulated in polymer layers that then absorb SWIR radiation. Compared with InGaAs, QD technology is a scalable technology with a manufacturing process that is compatible with CMOS, allowing cost reductions by orders of magnitude. Therefore, it is currently the best candidate to address consumer applications that are less stringent in terms of performance.

However, QD technology is still emerging, with the first commercial products released in 2018 for the industry by SWIR Vision Systems. It requires further development to improve its performance in terms of sensitivity and robustness.

Other technologies that might emerge as viable options in the coming years include silicon germanium (SiGe) and even fully organic photosensitive materials. They may continue to mature, being used first as detection sensors before real imagers with significant resolution come out.

Impact of giant newcomers on SWIR imaging

SWIR’s technology development will be accelerated by the entrance of game-changing players: Sony released its first commercial SWIR imager in 2020, and in 2021, STMicroelectronics announced the development of SWIR imagers based on QDs. Until now, most SWIR imagers have been manufactured by companies with a defense-oriented heritage, such as SCD, Sensors Unlimited, and Teledyne FLIR, along with a complement of many smaller companies selling cameras for defense or industrial markets. These companies usually make InGaAs imagers in small series using die-level manufacturing processes, except for SWIR Vision Systems and Emberion, which use QD.

Both Sony and STMicroelectronics are leading companies in the consumer and automotive silicon-based imaging industry. They handle large manufacturing capacities supplying millions of sensors each year and master 12-inch wafer processes. They also have significant design expertise and regularly leverage it to introduce breakthrough imaging technologies. The entrance of these players could upset the current ecosystem in the long term.

Sony introduced a manufacturing method based on copper-to-copper bonding, inherited from its know-how in silicon-based imaging, to make InGaAs SWIR imagers. This breakthrough allows a reduction in the cost of the imagers for at least two reasons. First, the process is performed at wafer scale, increasing manufacturing throughput. Then the new bonding process allows a pixel pitch reduction, so the imager’s size is smaller and the bill of materials is lower. This could strongly impact the industrial segment, where prohibitive prices still limit the adoption of SWIR imaging.

In 2021, STMicroelectronics published initial results for its SWIR imagers based on QD technology, with a clear goal of addressing mass markets such as consumer and automotive. The imagers demonstrated high sensitivity, optimized at about 1.4 µm.

Important work on reliability will be necessary for addressing the automotive segment, but rapid improvement in QD technology is now expected.

Consequences impacting the SWIR imaging market

According to the Yole Intelligence analysts who compiled Yole’s “SWIR Imaging 2022” report, in 2021, 11,000 area-scan (2D) cameras and twice that number of line-scan (1D) cameras were supplied to cover defense, industrial, and research applications, representing a market of US$429 million.

We expect the number of industrial cameras to increase significantly in the coming years, thanks to price decreases linked to QD technology penetration and the introduction of new manufacturing processes for InGaAs. These segments could represent a US$828 million market in 2027 at the camera level.

In the consumer segment, the first commercial sensors could be released by the end of 2022, rapidly growing to 150 million in 2027. Factoring in the entire SWIR 3D sensing module around the sensor (sensor, optics, housing, etc.), this segment could represent US$3.2 billion in 2027, replacing a sizable portion of current NIR modules.

The automotive segment should emerge later because it requires a low-cost and extremely reliable technology. These automotive systems will require further development compared with consumer devices, delaying their arrival on the market. SWIR may then penetrate the high-end car segment, reaching a few tens of thousands of units in 2027 with a value of US$21 million at the system level.

While SWIR is naturally present on Earth, its power level is not sufficient for most SWIR imaging applications, so an artificial SWIR source needs to be used in combination with the imaging system. The SWIR source market should therefore benefit from the growth of the SWIR imaging market.

SWIR edge-emitting diode lasers (EELs) are widely used today in the telecommunications market, which is by far the biggest market for SWIR sources. SWIR LEDs are mainly used in industrial vision, a growing imaging market, while SWIR vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) should strongly benefit from the emerging consumer and automotive SWIR markets.

Piseo, a leading center of innovation for photonics systems, has been studying the SWIR sources market and their applications. The outcome of this work will be published in a report available in September.

Until now, the elevated cost of SWIR technology limited its use to defense, industrial, and other advanced applications. The paradigm is now shifting, with interest in the technology growing within the smartphone industry, as SWIR could make 3D sensing more efficient.

What does the future hold?

The coming years could see the emergence of SWIR segments in consumer and automotive. Sony and STMicroelectronics, two leaders in the consumer imaging industry, now have a foot in SWIR technologies, and both have the capacity to fill the technological gap that to date has kept SWIR from achieving mass volumes.

Consumer SWIR variants should initially have good-enough performance, without competing with the SWIR technologies currently used in industry and defense. However, if SWIR is mass-produced, emerging technologies might quickly mature and disrupt the current SWIR ecosystem in the long term.

This article was originally published on EE Times Europe.

This article was written in collaboration with Matthieu Verstraete, innovation leader and electronics and software architect at Piseo.