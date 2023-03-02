How Companies Should Review and Renew Their Sourcing Strategies in 2023

Article By : Dylan Chew, Fusion Worldwide

Companies must concentrate on putting a winning sourcing strategy into practice now that the supply deficit has alleviated.

The past epidemic has disrupted the global supply chain, and the supply shortages that have resulted have posed a significant challenge for businesses all around the world. However, since the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), we have seen manufacturer lead times shortening, and chip supply emerging. As the supply shortage subsides, businesses need to focus on reviewing their sourcing strategies to ensure a steady supply of goods and materials for their operations. To secure a consistent supply of goods and resources for their operations, firms must concentrate on putting a winning sourcing strategy into practice now that the supply deficit has alleviated. These are a few critical phases organizations must take to develop a fruitful sourcing strategy.

A thorough examination of the company’s supply chain is the first step in putting a good sourcing strategy into practice. A review of the supply sources, the cost of goods and materials, manufacturer lead times, and the degree of risk connected to each source should all be included in this research. Businesses can use this study to pinpoint areas where they can streamline their sourcing procedures and cut costs. We have seen customers from various business segments reach out to us for options on cost savings, and results show that our collaboration with them has been critical to their recovery from the shortages of yester years.

The creation of a sourcing strategy that complements the entire business strategy is the second phase. The objectives of the company, consumer demand, and supplier availability should all be considered in this plan. Having streamlined base of Independent Distributors to tackle the shortcomings of usual suppliers, has been a critical component in businesses’ ability to roll out more products from their lines. Contingency plans for supply chain shocks or changes in market demand should be included in the sourcing plan as well. Here at Fusion, we have been active in working with customers on supply management programs, to soften any potential impact from supply chain shocks.

Building trusting relationships with suppliers is the third phase. Developing a comprehensive grasp of the suppliers’ skills, expectations, and constraints is necessary for this. Establishing trusting connections with suppliers will benefit companies’ communication and teamwork, save lead times, and guarantee a consistent supply of products and resources.

Implementing a system for keeping track of supplier performance is the fourth phase. Setting up key performance indicators that assess a supplier’s performance in terms of things like quality, delivery, and cost is required for this. Businesses can find areas where changes are needed and engage with suppliers to develop solutions by regularly monitoring and reporting on supplier performance.

The sourcing approach must be continually improved as the last phase. This entails constantly assessing the performance of suppliers and the sourcing plan and making necessary improvements. This will assist companies in maintaining their competitiveness, adjusting to shifting consumer demand, and lowering the likelihood of supply chain interruptions.

To secure a consistent supply of products and resources, companies must review and renew their sourcing strategies. This necessitates a comprehensive supply chain analysis, the creation of a sourcing strategy that is in line with the objectives of the company, the development of strong relationships with suppliers, the implementation of systems for tracking supplier performance, and ongoing improvement of the sourcing strategy.

About the Author

Dylan Chew is the VP of Global Purchasing at Fusion Worldwide.