Hong Kong’s SCHSA Taps Season Group for Elderly Care Home IoT System

Article By : Season Group

Season Group has been selected to be the design engineering and manufacturing partner of the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association (SCHSA) for their newest product scheduled for launch this year. Season Group is an international electronics design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong with sites in China, Malaysia, Mexico, and the U.K.

Founded in 1996, SCHSA is one of the most established social enterprises in Hong Kong which aims to enable all service users in their senior years to age in place with a quality life by leveraging technology and innovation to provide people-centric services. SCHSA’s Care-on-Call Service covers emergency aid, integrated care, around-the-clock vigilance service, health management, and day-to-day living assistance to its service users.

November 2021 saw the announcement of SCHSA’s upcoming product release: a wireless Bluetooth-to-4G home system with fast, constant, and unbreakable connectivity to the SCHSA’s comprehensive 24/7 support service. Designed by Season Group’s IoT-focused subsidiary SG Wireless, this latest connectivity system is a step up from its current landline model, further ensuring the safety and security of its service users in their own homes.

The new system consists of a stationary wireless 4G device with a direct link to the SCHSA’s Care-on-Call Service Call Centre, and a compact, waterproof Bluetooth button worn by service users that is paired to the 4G device. Engineered for long-range use, the wearable Bluetooth button ensures that the SCHSA call center is immediately alerted when triggered by service users even up to 100m away from the 4G device. This particular feature ensures that the SCHSA Care-on-Call Service is one click away for service users from any corner of their home, even when the stationary 4G device is not within reach.

This entire IoT system took just 9 months to progress from its initial system process and hardware design conception stages through to product mass production. This noteworthy feat was achieved with SG Wireless’ 90-day proof-of-concept commitment and Season Group’s extensive manufacturing experience of almost 50 years. Season Group is pleased to provide comprehensive vertically-integrated services, especially to an organization as meaningful as SCHSA.

“Our work with SCHSA is exactly what Season Group stands for. First and foremost, we are thrilled to collaborate with an organization as socially impactful as SCHSA. Everyone in the team is eager to contribute to this product which enhances the security of the elderly who live independently and provides their loved ones with a peace of mind,” said Carl Hung, CEO of Season Group. “Secondly, we are proud to be able to provide complete support to SCHSA for their new product from conception to realization. We combined the engineering expertise of SG Wireless on wireless products and the many years of manufacturing experience of Season Group to give our fullest support. We look forward to witnessing the launch of this new product and its use by many senior citizens in Hong Kong.”