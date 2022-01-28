Hitachi Strengthens Robotic SI Business in Japan and ASEAN

Article By : ACN Newswire

Hitachi is establishing Hitachi Automation Ltd to reinforce its robotic SI business in Japan and ASEAN countries.

Hitachi Ltd and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd will establish Hitachi Automation Ltd on April 1, 2022, by reorganizing and integrating the operations and resources within group companies, with the aim of reinforcing the robotic SI business in Japan and ASEAN countries.

Specifically, the robotic SI business involving assembly and conveyor lines for all kinds of manufacturers will be transferred from Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, a Hitachi subsidiary to KEC Corp., a Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems subsidiary handling robotic SI business mainly in the automobile industry through a company split, while transferring shares of KEC’s stock from Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems to Hitachi’s Industry & Distribution Business Unit and changing the tradename at the same time.

For the past few years, Hitachi’s Industry Sector has been reinforcing the robotic SI business through Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems’ acquisition of KEC and Hitachi’s Industry & Distribution Business Unit’s acquisition of JR Automation and Kyoto Robotics Corp. Now, by integrating the robotic SI business into Hitachi’s Industry & Distribution Business Unit through this reorganization, Hitachi will provide solutions fused with digital technologies while expanding its ability to provide full turnkey solutions in collaboration with JR Automation. Under the new structure, it will contribute to increasing the value of the customer’s business by providing one-stop solution with OT centered on robotic SI and IT.

Moreover, the Hitachi Group aims to be a global leader in the robotic SI business based on JR Automation which is developing business mainly in North America and Europe, Hitachi Automation and Kyoto Robotics which will be developing business in Japan and ASEAN countries.

Background

In manufacturing fields in recent years, there has been rapidly growing demand for the automation of workplaces using robots, reflecting labor shortage due to the declining birthrate, the aging population, the decrease of the working-age population, and the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the rapidly changing markets, there has also been an acceleration of digital transformation (DX) leveraging advanced technologies with the goal of creating new value.

The field of robotic SI, which involves a massive amount of data, is playing a central role in connecting management and workplaces to achieve overall optimization. In this environment, through the acquisition of KEC and U.S.-based JR Automation in 2019, and the acquisition of Kyoto Robotics in 2021, Hitachi is globally expanding and strengthening its capabilities in the robotic SI field.

Objectives

KEC has developed the robotic SI business for automobiles and other manufacturing workplaces mainly for Japanese companies in Japan, South Korea, China, the United States, and India since its foundation in 1981. It has proprietary knowledge of robotic SI technologies, especially in welding processes. Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems develops the robotic SI business centering on assembly and conveyor processes in a wide range of business categories leveraging its control technologies, such as connected products.

By achieving the following objectives of this business reorganization and integration, the Hitachi Group aims to be a global leader in the robotic SI business through this reinforcement and expansion of the business:

Integrate resources including the robotic SI technical capabilities, expertise and customer bases of KEC and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems and reinforce the foundation of the business by expanding their front engineering functions. Expand Hitachi Automation’s capabilities to provide full turnkey solutions in line building in Japan and ASEAN countries through a partnership with JR Automation that has knowledge and advantages in a wide range of industries and line of robotic SI and provides full turnkey solutions in line building, from upstream proposal, design and manufacturing, through to construction in the U.S., Europe and ASEAN countries. By placing Hitachi Automation under Hitachi’s Industry & Distribution Business Unit, accelerate the fusion between digital solutions analyzing and optimizing data leveraging Lumada handled by the Business Unit and robotic SI, which involves a massive amount of data from workplaces. This will enable Hitachi to provide “Total Seamless Solutions” for overall optimization by digitally connecting manufacturing workplaces and management which have become more and more intelligent to contribute to increasing the value of the customer’s business.