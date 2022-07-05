High Power Density 12W DC/DC for Demanding Applications

P-DUKE has expanded its high power density DC/DC converter series with a 12W version.

P-DUKE has launched its high power density DC/DC converter series in a SIP-8 package named PDL12W. It expands P-Duke’s successful SIP8 casing DC/DC converter range from 2W to 9W with a 12W version. There are three 4:1 input voltage ranges available: 4.5-18, 9-36 and 18-75VDC allowing 25V, 50V, and 100V transient pulses for 1 second. Available output voltages are 3.3, 5, 5.1, 9, 12, 15, 24, ±5, ±12, and ±15VDC which provide up to 12W output power.

With thermal dissipating via its metal casing and high conversion efficiency of up to 90%, operation from -40 to +70°C ambient temperatures without derating is possible.

To cope with demanding space requirements of ever decreasing size applications, it saves more than 50% space, compared with the DIP-24 package and features an input to output isolation of 1600VDC and optionally 3000VDC. The fixed switching frequency pulse-width modulation topology makes an additional EMC filtering easier in comparison to frequency modulation control circuits. Full protection functions of the PLD12W are over-current, short-circuit, under-voltage lockout and output over-voltage protection, helping users to create a safe and reliable power system in any application.

This series is certified according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1. Additionally, shock and vibration levels are compliant with MIL-STD-810F. With an operating altitude of up to 5000 meters and a wide operating ambient temperature of -40°C to 105°C make these converters entirely suitable in any ruggedized, high-reliability industrial environment.

