Hailo Partners with NXP on AI Solutions for Automotive

Article By : Hailo

NXP's automotive processors, combined with Hailo-8, offer powerful, scalable, safe, and efficient deep learning processing for automotive ECUs.

Hailo is partnering with NXP Semiconductors to launch a number of joint AI solutions for automotive electronic control units (ECUs). The joint solutions will combine NXP’s automotive processors S32G and Layerscape along with the high-performance Hailo-8 AI processor. The Hailo-8 outperforms other available AI processors for edge computing with up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5W. These scalable solutions will enable power-efficient AI acceleration at low size and energy usage, helping usher in a new era of automotive innovation.

Vehicles increasingly require high-performance computing power to process a growing number of sensors’ data and provide new data-driven vehicle services. NXP and Hailo’s joint solutions enable scalable AI compute while maintaining top safety standards and keeping the entire power envelope low—solving major pain points for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The solutions address power efficiency, independent scalability in generic and AI compute, and offer an open software ecosystem for applications and software stacks.

The first such solution, powered by the Arm-based NXP S32G processor combined with up to two Hailo-8 AI processors delivering up to 52 TOPS, offers the automotive industry a high-performance, real-time application and processing solution for service-oriented gateways, domain and zonal controllers, and safe compute platforms. The second solution, powered by the Arm-based NXP Layerscape platform and combined with up to six Hailo-8 AI processors, delivers a high-performance of up to 156 TOPS, scalable compute platform with state-of-the-art AI performance.

“We are excited to partner with a major player like NXP to demonstrate the true potential of AI for automotive and beyond,” said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. “This partnership strengthens our position in the automotive sector, enabling us to further address the rapidly growing need for efficient and reliable technologies that process sensory information more efficiently and at greater speeds – in order to pave the way towards full autonomy.”

The NXP-Hailo joint solutions are already being utilized by multiple customers, including Insurtech company MOTER Technologies Inc., which is using the Arm-based NXP S32G processor combined with a Hailo-8 M.2 AI accelerator module for Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) applications for automotive.

The miriac AIP-S32G274A and miriac AIP-LX2160A NXP-Hailo automotive based application-ready platforms are available from MicroSys, as well as development platforms by NXP: BlueBox 3.0 (Layerscape LX2160A and S32G and GoldBox (S32G). Both are compatible with Hailo-8™ M.2 AI Acceleration Modules.