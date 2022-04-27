Guidelines For Account Email/Mobile Number Verification

For the security of your account and the convenience of using your account to log in, modify personal information, and other services on the website in the future, we recommend that you complete the verification of your email or mobile phone number.

After your email and mobile phone number are verified, they can be used as your login account. you will be able to

Use Email/mobile number + password to log in to the website You can also use your email or mobile phone number to receive the verification code, and enter the verification code to log in to the website



In addition, when one of your e-mail or mobile phone number is unavailable and needs to be changed, you can use another to verify and change it.

For example: when your old email address is no longer available and you cannot receive the verification code, you can log in by using your mobile phone number (verified already) to receive the verification code, and then modify the email address in your personal information.

If you registered via e-mail, after the registration is completed, your e-mail is in a verified state by default, and your mobile phone number is in an unverified state;

If you registered through your mobile phone number, after the registration is completed, your mobile phone number is in the verified state by default, and your e-mail is in the unverified state;

Complete the verification in two steps, and use the service conveniently!

Step 1: Login to the website

Click here to log in to the website

You can use your registered email/mobile phone number to log in to the website by password or verification code.

Step 2: Enter the verification code to complete the verification (take the verification of the mobile phone number as an example)

Open the account settings in the personal center

1 For the security of your account, you need to verify your identity again, just enter the verification code you received

2 Then confirm or re-enter the email/mobile number you want to verify

3 Enter the verification code received by your email/mobile number

Click “OK” to submit.

You will be required to re-login to the website after completion, at which point you will be able to log in with the email/mobile number you just verified.

If you encounter problems and cannot complete verification, please contact us.