GUC GLink Chip Leverages proteanTecs’ Die-to-Die Interconnect Monitoring

Article By : proteanTecs

proteanTecs' interconnect monitoring solution was integrated into the GLink test chip to provide GUC enhanced visibility in testing and characterizing the PHY and to enhance the end product with in-field performance and reliability monitoring.

proteanTecs has announced the results of its collaboration with Global Unichip Corp. (GUC) in a new white paper titled “GUC GLink Test Chip Uses In-Chip Monitoring and Deep Data Analytics for High Bandwidth Die-to-Die Characterization”.

The GUC and proteanTecs collaboration started with the reliability monitoring of high bandwidth memory (HBM) interfaces and has continued with GUC’s second generation of its GLink interface, known as GLink 2.0. GLink is a high bandwidth die-to-die (D2D) parallel interface that features industry-leading performance, including low latency and power efficiency. proteanTecs’ interconnect monitoring solution was integrated into the GLink test chip to provide GUC enhanced visibility in testing and characterizing the PHY and to enhance the end product with in-field performance and reliability monitoring.

“proteanTecs is the only company today offering comprehensive visibility into high bandwidth D2D interfaces,” said Igor Elkanovich, CTO at GUC. “Their high-resolution interconnect monitoring solutions deliver parametric lane grading with 100-percent lane and pin coverage, empowering us with critical insights that both accelerate and enhance our device testing and characterization, and offer our customers in-mission lifetime monitoring.”

“GUC’s 2.5D/ 3D advanced packaging technologies are playing an important role in addressing the semiconductor industry’s ‘More than Moore’ evolution to chiplets and heterogeneous integration,” said Evelyn Landman, co-founder and CTO at proteanTecs. “We look forward to our continued collaboration on GUC’s family of D2D interface solutions as we support the expanding advanced packaging ecosystem.”

Silicon results and key findings are now available in a new white paper and will be shared in technical presentations and a webinar.

• The white paper, “GUC GLink Test Chip Uses In-Chip Monitoring and Deep Data Analytics for High Bandwidth Die-to-Die Characterization,” is available here.

• The presentation titled “GUC’s GLink Case Study: Performance and Reliability Monitoring for Heterogeneous Packaging, Combining Deep Data with Machine Learning Algorithms,” will be delivered at numerous industry events, including in Europe on November 8 and China on December 6.

• proteanTecs will host a webinar on “The Era of Chiplets and Heterogeneous Integration: Challenges and Emerging Solutions to Support 2.5D and 3D Advanced Packaging” with speakers from GUC and Yole Développement. To attend this November 16 webinar, register here.

Both proteanTecs and GUC are contributing members of the UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) Consortium, which is uniting industry leaders in building an interoperable, multi-vendor ecosystem and standardizing future generations of D2D interconnects and protocol connections.