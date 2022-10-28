Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Hit New Record in 3Q 2022

Article By : SEMI

Global silicon wafer shipments reached a new record of 3,741 MSI in the third quarter of 2022, increasing by 2.5% compared with the same period last year.

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments reached a new record of 3,741 million square inches (MSI) in the third quarter of 2022, increasing by 1% quarter-over-quarter and growing by 2.5% from the 3,649 MSI recorded during the same quarter last year, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group’s (SMG) quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

“While the semiconductor industry has faced macroeconomic headwinds, the silicon industry continues to show quarter-over-quarter shipment increases,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic. “As the role of silicon wafers is fundamental in the broader cyclical industry, we remain confident in long-term growth.”

Data cited include polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.