Global Semiconductor Sales Up 32% YoY in February

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Global semiconductor sales reached $52.5 billion in February 2022, up by 32.4% YoY and by 3.4% from the previous month.

The global semiconductor industry sales were $52.5 billion in the month of February 2022, an increase of 32.4% over the February 2021 total of $39.6 billion and 3.4% more than the January 2022 total of $50.7 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in February, increasing by more than 20% for the eleventh consecutive month on a year-to-year basis,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas continued to outpace other regional markets, increasing by 43.2% year-to-year in February.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to February 2021 in Asia Pacific/All Other (41.4%), Europe (29.3%), China (21.8%), and Japan (21.6%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (18.6%) and Europe (1.4%), but fell slightly in Japan (-1.3%), China (-2.3%), and the Americas (-3%).