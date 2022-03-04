Global Semiconductor Sales Up 26.8% YoY in January

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

The global semiconductor industry sales reached $50.7 billion in the month of January 2022, up by 26.8% year-on-year, according to SIA.

The global semiconductor industry sales reached $50.7 billion in the month of January 2022, an increase of 26.8% over the January 2021 total of $40 billion and 0.2% less than the December 2021 total of $50.9 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Following record sales and units shipped in 2021, global semiconductor sales remained strong at the beginning of 2022, reaching the second-highest-ever monthly total in January,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Global sales in January increased by more than 20% for the tenth consecutive month on a year-to-year basis, and sales into the Americas increased by 40.2% year-to-year in January to lead all regional markets.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to January 2021 in Europe (28.7%), China (24.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (21.0%), and Japan (18.9%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (3.4%) and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.4%), but fell slightly in China (-0.7%), the Americas (-1.1%), and Japan (-1.3%).