Global Semiconductor Sales Up 23% in Q1 2022

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Global sales of semiconductors totaled $151.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 23% over the first quarter of 2021.

Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $151.7 billion during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 23% over the first quarter of 2021, but 0.5% less than the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Global sales for the month of March 2022 were $50.6 billion, an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous month. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong during the first quarter of 2022, increasing across all major regional markets and product categories compared to the first quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “For the month of March, sales into the Americas continued to lead all regional markets, increasing by 40.1% year-to-year.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to March 2021 in Europe (25.7%), Japan (20.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (17.9%), and China (17.3%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (2.9%), Europe (2.6%), Japan (1.4%), and China (1.0%), but fell slightly in the Americas (-1.5%).