Global Semiconductor Sales Up 23.5% YoY in November

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $49.7 billion in November, up by 23.5% year-on-year, according to SIA.

Global semiconductor industry sales were $49.7 billion in the month of November 2021, an increase of 23.5% over the November 2020 total of $40.2 billion and 1.5% more than the October 2021 total of $49.0 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). The cumulative annual total of semiconductors sold through November 2021 reached 1.05 trillion, which is the industry’s highest-ever annual total.

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in November, increasing substantially on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “With one month of 2021 sales data still to be reported, the industry has already set a new annual record for total semiconductor sales and units shipped, as chipmakers have substantially ramped up production to address high demand.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (28.7%), Europe (26.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.2%), China (21.4%), and Japan (19.5%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), Europe (3.1%), Japan (1.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.9%), but fell slightly in China (-0.2%).