Global Semiconductor Sales Up 18% YoY in May

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $51.8 billion in the month of May 2022, an increase of 18% over the May 2021 total of $43.9 billion and 1.8% more than the April 2022 total of $50.9 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global demand for semiconductors remained high in May, with year-to-year sales increasing strongly across all major regional markets and product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Continuing high demand for semiconductors will necessitate more chip research, design, and manufacturing in the years ahead. We urge leaders in Washington to swiftly enact bipartisan innovation and competitiveness legislation that ensures a large share of this chip production and innovation occurs on U.S. soil. The clock is ticking.”

Sales were up compared to April 2021 in the Americas (36.9%), Japan (19.8%), Europe (16.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (15.8%), and China (9.1%). Month-to-month sales increased in Japan (3.9%), the Americas (2.9%), China (1.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.1%), but fell slightly in Europe (-0.7%).