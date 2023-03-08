Global Semiconductor Sales Down 5% in January

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $41.3 billion in January 2023, down by 5.2% MoM and 18.5% YoY, according to SIA.

Global semiconductor industry sales totaled $41.3 billion during the month of January 2023, a decrease of 5.2% compared to the December 2022 total of $43.6 billion and 18.5% less than the January 2022 total of $50.7 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Despite record-high sales in 2022, the global semiconductor market cooled considerably during the second half of the year, and that trend continued during the first month of 2023,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Despite the current short-term cyclical downturn, the long-term outlook for the semiconductor market remains strong due to the ever-increasing role of chips in powering the critical technologies of today and tomorrow.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased slightly in January in Europe (0.6%), but decreased in Japan (-2.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.7%), the Americas (-7.9%), and China (-8.0%).

Year-to-year sales ticked up in Europe (0.9%) and Japan (0.7%), but fell in the Americas (-12.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-19.5%), and China (-31.6%).