Global Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue Tops $64B in 2021

Article By : SEMI

The global semiconductor materials market grew by 15.9% to $64.3 billion in revenue in 2021, surpassing the previous market high of $55.5 billion set in 2020, according to SEMI’s Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS).

Wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials revenues in 2021 totaled $40.4 billion and $23.9 billion, respectively, for year-over-year increases of 15.5% and 16.5%. The silicon, wet chemicals, chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), and photomask segments showed the strongest growth in the wafer fabrication materials market, while packaging materials market growth was largely driven by the organic substrates, leadframes, and bonding wire segments.

“The global semiconductor materials market saw exceptional growth in 2021 on the strength of robust secular demand for chips and the industry’s expansion of production capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “All regions registered double-digit or high single-digit growth last year to meet historic demand for electronics as digital transformation continues apace.”

For the 12th consecutive year, Taiwan, at $14.7 billion, was the world’s largest consumer of semiconductor materials on the strength of its foundry capacity and advanced packaging base. China registered the strongest absolute year-over-year growth in 2021 to rank second, while Korea remained the third largest consumer of semiconductor materials.

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

* Rest of World (ROW) includes Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.

** 2020 data reflect current updates.