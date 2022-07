Global Robotic Last-mile Delivery Market to Reach $670M in 2030

Article By : ABI Research

ABI Research forecasts worldwide robotic last-mile delivery revenues to grow from $70 million in 2022 to $670 million in 2030.

Worldwide robotic last-mile delivery revenues are forecast to grow from $70 million in 2022 to $670 million in 2030, according to ABI Research. Furthermore, the value of those parcels delivered by autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) could reach $3.3 billion by 2030. This growth is guiding competition, partnerships, and investments, which address continued labor shortages and high fuel charges.

Lack of profitability and decreasing time to deliver are among the top concerns for retailers, restaurants, and last-mile delivery service providers globally.

“As inflation and vehicle costs rise exponentially, these businesses are struggling to raise prices on wary consumers and businesses, while needing to protect margins,” explained Adhish Luitel, Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Management & Logistics at ABI Research. Key initiatives include reducing labor, vehicle maintenance costs, and fuel requirements while scaling to meet demand and customer expectations.

“The use of automation will continue to grow as governments increase regulatory approvals, more companies scale revenue-producing operations, and both consumers and businesses find value in low touch, quick delivery of their items,” Luitel said. Providers include Starship Technologies, Nuro, Kiwibot, Udelv, and Amazon Scout.

As these autonomous vehicles grow from university campuses to the suburbs and city streets, companies will be able to judge not only their financials but also the response from the larger communities as they adjust to sharing their sidewalks, streets, and crosswalks with these efficient machines.

