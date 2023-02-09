Global IC Wafer Shipments, Revenue Hit New Records in 2022

Article By : SEMI

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments and revenue set new all-time highs in 2022.

Setting new all-time highs, worldwide silicon wafer shipments in 2022 increased by 3.9% to 14,713 million square inches (MSI) while wafer revenue rose 9.5% to $13.8 billion over the same period, according to the year-end analysis of the silicon wafer industry by the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).

Last year’s 14,713 MSI total compared to 14,165 MSI shipped in 2021 as silicon wafers supported strong demand for semiconductor devices. Consumption of both 8-inch and 12-inch wafers increased, driven in part by the automotive, industrial, and IoT segments along with the 5G buildout. Wafer revenue reached $13,831 million, surpassing the record previously set in 2021.

Annual Silicon* Industry Trends

“The silicon wafer industry continued to advance despite mounting global macroeconomic concerns,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic. “Silicon shipments have grown in nine out of the last 10 years, a testament to silicon’s central role in the vital semiconductor industry.”

Data cited include polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.