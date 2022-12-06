Global IC Sales Down 0.3% On-month in October

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Global IC sales reached $46.9 billion in October 2022, slightly down by 0.3% compared to the previous month, and down by 4.6% year-on-year, according to SIA.

Global semiconductor industry sales were $46.9 billion during the month of October 2022, a slight decrease of 0.3% compared to the September 2022 total of $47 billion, and down by 4.6% compared to the October 2021 total of $49.1 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales ticked down again in October, with sales decreasing on a year-to-year basis by the largest percentage since December 2019,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas market stood out as a bright spot in October, increasing by double-digits compared to the same month last year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (11.4%), Europe (9.3%), and Japan (3.9%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-10.1%) and China (-16.2%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.2%) and Europe (0.2%), but fell in Japan (-0.1%), China (-1.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.6%).