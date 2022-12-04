Global IC Equipment Billings Up 9% in Q3 2022

Article By : SEMI

Global IC equipment billings rose by 7% year-over-year to $28.75 billion in the third quarter, according to SEMI.

Global semiconductor equipment billings rose by 9% from the second to the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022) and 7% year-over-year to $28.75 billion, according to SEMI’s Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

“Semiconductor equipment revenue growth in the third quarter remained in line with positive forecasts for 2022,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The 9% quarter-over-quarter increase in equipment spending for Q3 reflects the semiconductor industry’s determination to bolster fab capacity to support long-term growth and technology innovation.”

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region: