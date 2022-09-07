Global Chip Sales Up Over 7% YoY in July

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $49 billion in July, up by 7.3% year-on-year, but down by 2.3% from the previous month.

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $49 billion in the month of July 2022, an increase of 7.3% over the July 2021 total of $45.7 billion, but a decrease of 2.3% compared to the June 2022 total of $50.2 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, easily topping the total from last July, but market growth has slowed substantially in recent months, with year-to-year sales increases dropping into the single digits for the first time since December 2020,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas market increased 20.9% year-to-year to lead all regions.”

In addition to the Americas, year-to-year sales were up in the Europe (15.2%) and Japan (13.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.1%), but down in China (-1.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (2.7%) and Japan (0.6%), but decreased in the Americas (-2.3%), China (-3.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-3.5%).