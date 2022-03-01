Global Chip Sales, Units Shipped Reach Record Highs in 2021

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Global semiconductor industry sales totaled $555.9 billion in 2021, the highest-ever annual total, according to SIA.

Global semiconductor industry sales totaled $555.9 billion in 2021, the highest-ever annual total and an increase of 26.2% compared to the 2020 total of $440.4 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). The industry shipped a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units in 2021, as chip companies ramped up production to address high demand amid the global chip shortage.

Global sales for the month of December 2021 were $50.9 billion, an increase of 28.3% compared to the December 2020 total and 1.5% more than the total from November 2021. Fourth-quarter sales of $152.6 billion were 28.3% more than the total from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.9% higher than the total from third quarter of 2021.

“In 2021, amid the ongoing global chip shortage, semiconductor companies substantially ramped up production to unprecedented levels to address persistently high demand, resulting in record chip sales and units shipped,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Demand for semiconductor production is projected to rise significantly in the years ahead, as chips become even more heavily embedded in the essential technologies of now and the future. To ensure more semiconductor production and innovation is located in America over the long term, the U.S. government must swiftly fund CHIPS Act investments in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing as part of bipartisan competitiveness legislation. Doing so will greatly strengthen America’s economy, national security, critical infrastructure, supply chains, and tech leadership.”

On a regional basis, sales into the Americas market saw the largest increase (27.4%) in 2021. China remained the largest individual market for semiconductors, with sales there totaling $192.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 27.1%. Annual sales also increased in 2021 in Europe (27.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (25.9%), and Japan (19.8%). Sales for the month of December 2021 increased compared to November 2021 in the Americas (5.2%), China (0.8%), Europe (0.3%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.1%), but fell slightly in Japan (-0.3%).

Several semiconductor product segments stood out in 2021. Analog, a type of semiconductor that is commonly used in vehicles, consumer goods, and computers, had the highest annual growth rate of 33.1%, reaching $74 billion in 2021 sales. Logic ($154.8 billion in 2021 sales) and memory ($153.8 billion) were the largest semiconductor categories by sales. Annual sales of logic products increased by 30.8% compared to 2020, while sales of memory products were up 30.9%. Sales of micro-ICs—a category that includes microprocessors—increased 15.1% to $80.2 billion in 2021. Sales of all non-memory products combined increased by 24.5% in 2021. Sales of automotive ICs increased 34.3% year-over-year to a record high of $26.4 billion.

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.