GIMER Medical Eyes North America Market for ‘StimOn’

Article By : GIMER Medical

GIMER Medical, Taiwan’s premier ultra-high frequency stimulation device manufacturer, recently showcased its latest non-invasive, wearable pain relief system StimOn at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. GIMER is aiming to enter the North American market with this innovative device while seeking business partners for funding and distribution in the United States and worldwide.

Utilizing GIMER Medical’s core neuromodulation technology “+RF”, StimOn provides relief to chronic pain by blocking pain signals in nerves. The device is smaller than an earbud case and is easy to use with just a click of a button.

Cleared by US FDA to market in August 2022, GIMER Medical is cooperating with doctors to build up clinical evidence in Taiwan to widen the device’s use range on different pain issues of the human body. The product will be available to American consumers this year.

“The idea of making this device came from the annoying chronic pains in daily life,” said Rex Chang, General Manager of GIMER Medical. “Mothers, chefs, laborers, office staffs—they all have different issues, some came with their work, and some with unknown reasons. GIMER started its business by making spinal cord stimulators with the company’s core technology of 500kHz ultra-high radio frequency. We received positive feedback from our partner doctors in Taiwan. Then, we discovered that we can actually apply this to OTC (over-the-counter) TENS products, so the treatment doesn’t have to happen in clinical settings. Pain relief for everyone! That was our whole idea.”

Recently, GIMER’s partner researcher also discovered that the “+RF” application can reduce inflammation factors such as COX-2, which might lead to the technology’s wider adaptation to different indications.