Giftpack Automates Corporate Gifting at CES 2023

Article By : Giftpack

At CES 2023, Giftpack demonstrated how AI-powered corporate gifting solutions will be of value to enterprises in the future.

Giftpack unveiled its AI-powered gifting automation solutions at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using cutting-edge AI gift recommendation technology, Giftpack’s solution enables businesses to strengthen their relationships with clients and partners through personalized gifts tailored to each individual recipient.

With over 2,000 satisfied customers, Giftpack is fast becoming the go-to choice for companies looking to elevate their corporate gifting strategies.

Corporate gifting can play an integral role in fostering strong business relationships. A well-designed gift, tailored to the individual preferences of each recipient, adds a personal touch to any service or product, leading to increased brand recognition and loyalty. However, this process can be time-consuming and challenging, especially when dealing with a large number of recipients. Traditional methods of gift selection and distribution can be tedious and could fail to capture the unique needs and tastes of each individual.

“The whole point of sending a gift to your recipient is to make them happy. If you can do that successfully, you would have already built a strong foundation of a great relationship with the person. We believe it is the same in business, just harder to achieve. That is why Giftpack’s mission is to make corporate gifting personalized at scale effortless for any business,” said Giftpack Founder and CEO Archer Chiang.

Giftpack emphasizes its one-stop-shop solution for all corporate gifting needs, from budgeting to delivery. This allows businesses to save time, money, and resources. The company’s gifting service has proven to be highly effective, and the use of AI technology to personalize gifts is noteworthy. Giftpack’s AI algorithm takes into account personal preferences, social media data, gifting history, cultural diversity, and other related information to make highly customized gift recommendations for employees, clients, and prospects. This innovative approach to using AI in the gifting industry is one of the key factors that make Giftpack stand out among the competitions.

“We received a lot of positive feedback from attendees at CES this year who saw the potential value that Giftpack could bring to their business,” Archer added. The company is well on its way to revolutionizing the gifting industry and making personalized corporate gifting accessible to all businesses.