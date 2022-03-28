Geoff Lees Joins MindMotion Microelectronics

Article By : MindMotion Microelectronics

MCU veteran Geoff Lees has joined MindMotion Microelectronics as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation.

Prior to his new position, Lees was a Senior VP and GM of Edge Processing Business Unit in NXP Semiconductors, wherein he led the product and R&D teams to drive the growth of the microcontroller, application processor, and networking processor businesses, and built NXP into a giant in the embedded systems industry. Before NXP, Lees was Senior Vice President in Freescale Semiconductors, and was in charge of the microcontroller and application processor businesses.

With over 30 years of expertise, Lees is a veteran in MCU industry. He introduced the first 32-bit flash memory MCU, led the development and launch of the first Cortex-M0 and dual core M0/M4-based MCU, innovated the Arm-based heterogeneous asymmetric multicore architecture, and launched the crossover processor concept with i.MX RT families. Lees also drove the i.MX application processor as the most popular Arm-based device in automotive, industrial, e-readers, and mass markets.

“Geoff’s joining MindMotion is of extraordinary value. As an outstanding leader in the embedded systems industry, Geoff brings us not only professional experience, but fame and connections as well,” said Dr. Zhongjie Wu, founder and president of MindMotion. “With Geoff’s participation in MindMotion, it’s helpful for building MM32 into a cutting-edge product portfolio, making MM32 well-known in China and worldwide, and extending its presence and increasing its market share among more customers. It can also be a boost for us to develop a long-term strategy towards the future growth of MM32 MCU in high-end industrial, IoT microcontrollers, and automotive electronics.”