Genesys Logic Memory Card Reader Controller Supports SD 4.0 UHS-II Speed Mode

Article By : Genesys Logic Inc.

Genesys Logic's GL9767 is the first SD Express card reader controller that can backward support SD 4.0 UHS-II speed mode.

Genesys Logic Inc.’s GL9767 PCI Express to SD Express memory card reader controller supports 1-Lane 2.5/5.0/8.0 GTps PCI Express bus connect to the PCI Express host.

The support for SD Express interface can be up to SD 8.0 SD Express (PCIe Gen.3 x 2) by a specific system design and a bandwidth of 1,970MBps. GL9767 also supports SD 7.1 SD Express (PCIe Gen. 3 x 1), with a bandwidth of 985MBps. GL9767 can work with the new SDUC card featuring capacities of up to 128TB.

The GL9767 memory card reader controller is suitable for internal SD Express card reader applications in laptops, mini PCs, server systems, professional cameras, game consoles, and drone devices that demand the high speed of the SD storage or the second SSD-like storage for the real memory expansion.

GL9767 is the first SD Express card reader controller that can backward support SD 4.0 UHS-II speed mode. The existing devices support UHS-II card slot use GL9767 in the next generation product not only upgrade the speed of SD storage also retain the fully support of UHS-II card. GL9767 also support SanDisk high-performance UHS-I card up to 200MB/s of reading speed.

For power saving, GL9767 supports PCI Express ASPM, L1 sub-states (L1.1 and L1.2) and RTD3 (Runtime D3 Hot/pold), Modern Standby and S0ix.

GL9767 will be entering mass production in the second quarter of 2023. The design kit and the IC sample are available now.

Genesys Logic showcased its USB4, USB 3.2 Gen2/Gen1 family of products, USB Type-C solution and PCI Express products at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

