GaN Systems’ Chuang Talks Opportunities in Asia

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Andy Chuang of GaN Systems talks about the company’s expansion plans in Asia, and the opportunities they are seeing in the region.

GaN Systems Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors, recently announced that it is tripling its presence in Asia.

In an interview with EETimes Asia In Focus, Andy Chuang, VP of Business Development at GaN Systems, talks about the rationale behind his company’s expansion plans in Asia, and the opportunities they are seeing in the region.

He also discusses GaN development trends and where GaN fits in the automotive electronics segment, and his outlook for the industry.

Watch the video interview below.