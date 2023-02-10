Gallium Semiconductor Opens Advanced Manufacturing Facility in the Philippines

Article By : Gallium Semiconductor

Gallium Semiconductor has officially opened its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Laguna, Philippines. The inauguration was held on February 3, 2023 and was led by Henk Thoonen, Vice President of Global Operations of Gallium Semi, and Kin Tan, Advisor to the Company.

This new production line boasts of the latest and most advanced RF power transistor technology that is designed to serve customers worldwide. The Gallium Semi team is committed to providing world-class RF power amplifier devices in DFN, QFN, ACC, and ACP packages. They possess excellent operational and technical capabilities that are key to delivering high-quality products to the market.

The cutting-edge technology used in the new facility allows Gallium Semi to provide its clients with solutions that are ahead of the curve. This technology will help the company meet the growing demand for RF power transistors and amplifiers, and solidify its position as a leading provider of high performance solutions for 5G communications, aerospace and defense, and multimarket applications.

“We are proud to announce the opening of our advanced manufacturing facility in Laguna,” said Thoonen. “This investment is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible solutions and services. Our new production line, equipped with the latest assembly and test technologies, will allow us to better serve our global clients and continue to provide high-quality products that meet their needs.”

Gallium Semiconductor is committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective RF power solutions to its customers, and the new manufacturing facility is a critical step towards achieving that goal.