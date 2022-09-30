Gallium Semiconductor Launches New GaN Transistor Portfolio

Article By : Gallium Semiconductor

Gallium Semiconductor has unveiled its broad portfolio of RF power transistor products at the European Microwave Week 2022 Conference.

Gallium Semi is showcasing a wide variety of GaN solutions for 5G infrastructure, aerospace and defense, public safety, and industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) applications at its booth (#B25). Key product highlights include known good die of GaN devices optimally designed for low thermal resistance and ranging from 10W to 400W of saturated output power; unmatched GaN transistors in low cost plastic DFN packages with high reliability and excellent heat dissipation; easy-to-use broadband and pre-matched GaN transistors in air cavity packages; and innovative dual path transistor solutions for 5G networks with excellent digital pre-distortion capability.

These products deliver optimal performance for output power, gain, efficiency, and bandwidth.

“Customers continue to demand RF power amplifiers that deliver high performance with high efficiency,” said Michael Guyonnet, Vice President of Networks for Gallium Semi. “Our innovative GaN solutions provide breakthrough performance that customers require for their critical communication, radar and ISM applications.”

The new RF power transistors and evaluation boards are currently available for sampling to qualified customers.