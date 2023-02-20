Fusion Worldwide Strengthens Presence in Asia with Expanded Tokyo Base and New Office in Taiwan

Article By : Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide is strengthening its presence in Asia by expanding its base of operations in Japan and opening a new office in Taiwan to offer additional customer support for locally based clients.

Fusion Worldwide has relocated to a 2,626-square-foot office in the Tekko Building in Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo. This expansion, which will see the company doubling the headcount in sales and purchasing, is taking place just a year after Fusion started operations in Japan and represents the rapid growth it is seeing in the world’s third-largest economy.

“Over the last 12 months, the growth of our business and customer base in Japan has been extremely encouraging. We have a great team in place, and we will continue growing our reach and provide our customers in Japan with world-class sourcing capabilities and world-class customer service,” said Marcus Chen, Fusion Worldwide’s Vice-President of Sales, Asia Pacific.

Early this month, Fusion Worldwide opened its first trading office in the Xinyi District of Taiwan, at Taipei 101 Tower. Taiwan is a leader in the global semiconductor industry and where many of the world’s largest ODMs and manufacturers are headquartered. The Taipei office will be Fusion’s sixth trading office in Asia and will enable Fusion to provide a higher level of support to customers and vendors in Taiwan.

Fusion Worldwide is dedicated to meeting its customers where they are located to best serve them, and the increased physical presence in Tokyo and Taiwan will improve the customer experience throughout the region.