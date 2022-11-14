Fusion Worldwide Receives Outstanding International Branded Distributor Award

Article By : Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide has received the Outstanding International Branded Distributor award at the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards.

Fusion Worldwide has received the Outstanding International Branded Distributor award at the 2022 International IC & Component Exhibition and Conference (IIC) hosted in Shenzhen. This award is selected by a judging panel comprising of AspenCore editors in Asia, United States, and Europe, as well as submissions from voters worldwide through an online voting platform.

Fusion Worldwide are experts in the global sourcing of quality electronics components across all types of supply and demand fluctuations. The company’s vetted supplier network, paired with its global testing facilities and logistics teams, enables Fusion Worldwide to source and deliver components more quickly. This award recognition has given Fusion Worldwide the confidence to consistently support and solve its customers’ supply chain imbalances, thus establishing itself as the critical link in customer supply chains to keep their business on track.

“We are delighted to have named the Outstanding International Branded Distributor at Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards. It is an incredible achievement to be not simply awarded but voted for by AspenCore editors and our customers. Over 20 years we have been successful in our ability to help customers in their supply chain issues,” said Tobey Gonnerman, President, Fusion Worldwide.