Fusion Worldwide Among the Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies of 2022

Article By : Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide was awarded the Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies 2022 award for transforming businesses and providing semiconductor tech solutions in the industry. This award is evaluated by a panel following a standard MCDA (Multiple-criteria decision analysis) method and peer recommendations.

By relying on a vast network of established global suppliers and facilities, Fusion Worldwide enables its customers to find what they need efficiently. The large portfolio that Fusion has includes storage solutions, integrated circuits, CPUs, cards, and more. Through innovative solutions that expedite each stage in the buying process, Fusion provides the exact products customers need within the delivery timeline whilst ensuring top-notch customer satisfaction, thus establishing itself as the critical link in customers’ supply chain.

“We are experts in the sourcing of quality components amidst constant supply and demand fluctuations; this enables us to solve our customers’ supply chain challenges and keep their businesses on track.” said Tobey Gonnerman, President, Fusion Worldwide.

Fusion Worldwide was also named Outstanding International Branded Distributor at ASPENCORE International IC & Component Exhibition and Conference 2022. Further information can be found HERE.