Fusion Worldwide Acquires Singapore-based Electronic Component Testing Firm Prosemi

Article By : Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide has strengthened its capabilities with the acquisition of Singapore-based electronic component test house Prosemi.

Fusion Worldwide has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house based in Singapore. With the supply chain experiencing historic constraints leading to lengthy turnaround times, this addition will further Fusion Worldwide’s mission to provide world class sourcing and fulfillment, while enhancing its ability to sustain the highest levels of quality standards.

“The collaboration of Fusion Worldwide and Prosemi marks an important moment for our company. Quality is always at the forefront of our business and this acquisition demonstrates our continued dedication to excellence. We look forward to providing our customers with the shortest turnaround times possible as we navigate the consistently variable market,” said Tobey Gonnerman, president of Fusion Worldwide.

Over its 22-year history, Prosemi has become a trusted source for testing electronic components among some of the world’s largest CEMs and OEMs. Fusion Worldwide’s already-distinguished standards of quality will be enhanced by Prosemi’s state-of-the-art equipment, processes, and expertise.

“Prosemi remains committed to providing the best manufacturing and testing services that exceed expectations,” said K.H. Siau, founder and CEO of Prosemi. “Our new partnership with Fusion Worldwide will help us continue to deliver top quality resources in the semiconductor, electronics and PCBA assembly industries.”

Since its establishment in 2001, Fusion Worldwide has been steadfast in its promise that quality is a given. The combined 40 years of industry expertise between Fusion Worldwide and Prosemi illustrates the reliability and dedication to a future of continued quality excellence. This extension of Fusion Worldwide’s suite of services furthers its goal to provide swift, first-rate strategic sourcing solutions in response to inevitable supply chain shocks.