Flip Electronics Inks Inventory Sales Agreement with Analog Devices

Article By : Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics has signed an authorized inventory sales agreement with Analog Devices to offer traceable, factory certified semiconductor products.

Flip Electronics has signed an authorized inventory sales agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) to offer traceable, factory certified semiconductor products. A global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the intelligent edge, ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world.

“Flip is innovating the world of semiconductor distribution by moving excess products to worldwide locations with increased visibility and access,” said Tara Hadsell, Sr. Director of Global Channel at ADI. “I am delighted to work with Flip Electronics to increase our inventory agility for customers by making our products available through this platform.”

“Adding ADI to our product portfolio of industry-leading manufacturing partners is a very exciting option for our clients. ADI has long been a leader in the analog space,” said Jason Murphy, CEO at Flip Electronics. “The long lifecycles of many applications, including analog and mixed-signal products, make ADI a critical component for Flip’s focus on providing an authorized source for long-term support of parts at the end of their respective life cycle. Not all applications and designs evolve at the same pace as new technology advances. OEMs turn to Flip to source these products and support them as an ECIA-authorized distributor.”