Flexium Selects Keysight for Liquid Crystal Polymer Transceiver Applications

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc. and Flexium Interconnect Inc. are collaborating to improve millimeter wave modules and material test accuracy and efficiency.

The rise of 5G Frequency Range 2 (FR2), upcoming 6G, autonomous vehicle and emerging E-band applications are increasing the demand for millimeter wave, the band of spectrum with wavelengths between 10mm (30GHz) and 1mm (300GHz). High frequency and material characterization are critical to enabling low latency transmission and improving signal/power integrity. However, there remain challenges in measuring dielectric properties, which provide critical design parameters for many electronics applications in various frequencies, fixtures and methodologies.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Flexium on millimeter wave material measurements for next generation communication technologies, as engineers characterize, understand, integrate and accelerate the market adoption of high-frequency LCP antenna modules,” said Joe Rickert, vice president of high frequency measurement R&D at Keysight Technologies.

Accurate test and system validation is vital while developing LCP antenna modules. Flexium adopted Keysight’s N5227B PNA Microwave Network Analyzer, upconverters, S93007B Automatic Fixture Removal (AFR) and N1501AE11 Balanced Type Circular Disk Resonator (BCDR) to precisely characterize the mmWave sample circuit.

In addition, Flexium leveraged Keysight’s N1500A Materials Measurement Suite to perform accurate and continuous measurement of dielectric constant (Dk) and dissipation factor (Df) at desired frequencies, helping designers to automate complex permittivity and permeability measurements then quickly match corresponding parameters for end products. Flexium also used the company’s Metasiden mmWave antenna measurement system, integrated with Keysight’s M9484C VXG Vector Signal Generator and N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer, to accurately measure directional antenna pattern, efficiency of radiation and validate module function to address customer needs.

“Flexium adopted Keysight’s PNA Network Analyzer Family for FPC measurement, which significantly reduced human error and improved test efficiencies,” said Ming-Chi Cheng, president of Flexium. “We are glad to work with Keysight as long-term partner. This joint effort will accelerate advanced designs in high-frequency, thinning, and multi-layer LCP antenna modules, as well as future opportunities of B5G/6G, LEO and autonomous vehicles.”