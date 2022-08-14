Ferrotec Breaks Ground at New Malaysia Factory

Article By : Ferrotec Holdings Corp.

Ferrotec's new plant in Malaysia will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment.

Ferrotec Holdings Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction of its new manufacturing facility at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). The plant, which will be undertaking electromechanical assembly and advanced material fabrication for semiconductor equipment, is designed to meet customer needs while also expanding the Group’s business globally.

“Today’s event is a testament of Ferrotec’s reputation as a global leader in the manufacturing and assembly industry for the past 42 years. This project does not only demonstrate Ferrotec’s confidence in Malaysia’s long-term investment propositions, but also the thriving state of the manufacturing industry in Malaysia. We aim to distinguish ourselves from our competitors based on these intangible factors – competitive business environment and cost advantages, well-developed infrastructure and the availability of technical and management talents,” said Lim Bee Vian, Deputy CEO (Investment Development) of MIDA. She also emphasized that despite facing competition from the low-cost production countries, Malaysian machinery and equipment (M&E) companies continue to thrive in producing high value-added products and integrated services, supporting the needs of the MNCs’ in their effort to serve their customers better. MIDA aims to facilitate such companies by facilitating continuous investment opportunities to expand their operation capabilities to improve output quality and volume.

“Ferrotec has seen increasing demand for our products and services in Asia. With the start of construction on this new production facility in Malaysia, Ferrotec is committed to continue driving its effort to fulfill the increasing capacity demands and improved business continuity that are vital to our customers success,” said Eiji Miyanaga, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

To continue transforming the industry, the Malaysian Government encourages investors to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that can support advanced manufacturing processes across supply chains.

Apart from Lim and Miyanaga, the groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by YB Dato’ Wira Dr. Ku Abd Rahman bin Ku Ismail, Senior State Exco of Industrial and Investment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Higher Education; YBrs. Noor Ikhsan Bin Abdul Aziz, Chief Operating Officer of Invest Kedah; Dr. Haji Nadzman Bin Mustaffa, President of Kulim Municipal Council (MPKK); YBhg. Dato’ Mohd Sahil Zabidi, Group CEO of Kulim Technology Park Corporation Sdn Bhd; and He Xian Han, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ferrotec Holdings Corp.