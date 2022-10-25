Fast-starting Load Switch Designed for Safety Systems

Article By : STMicroelectronics

The IPS1025HF fast-starting high-side power switch is designed for use in safety systems that require minimal power-on delay time.

STMicroelectronics’ IPS1025HF fast-starting high-side power switch is designed for use in safety systems that require minimal power-on delay time. The IPS1025HF responds to turn-on and turn-off signals in less than 60µs even considering the Vcc power-on and off, enabling protective systems to ensure a specified safety-integrity level (SIL).

Featuring a very wide input-voltage range from 8.65V to 60V and able to tolerate up to 65V on the input pin, the compact devices withstand harsh industrial operating conditions. Applications include power control for programmable logic controllers (PLCs), vending machines, factory-automation I/O peripherals, and computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

Like similar single-channel and dual devices in ST’s intelligent power switch family, the IPS1025HF has two programmable current-limit settings that allow the user to program a higher current limitation value at power switch activation. This enhances flexibility for driving loads such as bulb lamps, motors, and capacitive loads that demand high initial peak current.

The output stage is a N-channel Power MOSFET with a typical Rds(on) of 12.5mOhm at ambient temperature, ensuring high energy efficiency and low thermal dissipation. The MOSFET is internally limited at 2.5A minimum output current and has single-pulse avalanche energy up to 14J, which boosts reliability for handling inductive loads. There is also an integrated active clamp for fast demagnetization.

The switch includes protection against undervoltage, overvoltage, overload, short circuit, ground disconnection, and Vcc disconnection. On-chip diagnostics include individual signaling of output overload and junction overtemperature and there is an extra thermal sensor to detect excessive case temperature. The device is designed to meet IEC 61000-4-2 ESD, IEC 61000-4-4, and IEC 61000-4-5 specifications for ESD, fast-transient, and surge immunity.

For fast evaluation, the X-NUCLEO-OUT15A1 expansion board contains an IPS1025HF with associated circuitry ready to connect to STM32 Nucleo development boards. A demonstration firmware pack, STSW-OUT15F4, and industrial-automation system design GUI, STSW-IFAPGUI, are also available and enable users to realize an entire industrial-automation environment on the desktop.