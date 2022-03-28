Excelsus Acquires PCB Firm Spectrum in Malaysia

Article By : Excelsus Holdings Inc.

Excelsus has acquired Malaysia-based PCB manufacturer Spectrum.

Excelsus Holdings Inc. has acquired printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Spectrum Integrated Technologies Sdn. Bhd. in Johor Bahru, Malaysia through its wholly owned Malaysia subsidiary Excelsus Technologies (M) Sdn. Bhd. Excelsus was founded by Mehul J. Dave and Michael Schumacher who are principals of Linkage Technologies Inc.

Spectrum offers a wide range of PCB manufacturing services, from single-sided to complex multi-layer and burn-in boards. The company was established in 2011 with the acquisition of TPT Multiflex.

The primary driver to acquire Spectrum is in response to increasing customer concerns of the reliability and resiliency of the existing PCB supply chain. Southeast Asia and Malaysia, in particular, offers diversity outside of China with a reliable low-cost workforce while providing solid infrastructure and access to world-class logistics, with Singapore Changi Airport only 40 minutes from the Spectrum factory.

“We are excited and honored to acquire Spectrum so that we can offer a captive PCB factory to our customers while allaying their concerns related to diversifying our supply chain. Spectrum will become a core supplier for our global sourcing capability,” said Mehul Dave, Chairman of Excelsus.

“We are thrilled that Spectrum is now in capable hands and we’re confident that our existing customers will get world-class service and support going forward,” said Raja Manickam, owner of Spectrum.