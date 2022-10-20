Excelpoint and Bkav to Collaborate on AIoT Platforms Based on Qualcomm Chipsets

Article By : ACN Newswire

Excelpoint and Bkav are collaborating to develop and commercialize an AIoT platform built on Qualcomm chipsets and technology ecosystem.

Singapore-based Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd and Bkav Hardware Solution (BHS), a member of Vietnam-based Bkav Corp., have signed a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize an Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) platform built on Qualcomm chipsets and technology ecosystem.

AIoT is the combination of two powerful technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, where such AIoT devices and applications can analyze data and make decisions and act on that data without involvement by humans, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

In the near future, it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries, such as smart cities, smart homes, Industry 4.0, smart retail chains, autonomous vehicles, among others, will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global AIoT market will reach $83.6 billion by 2027, growing at 39.1% compounded growth rate per annum.

While there is increasing proliferation of AIoT devices and applications, there are limited commercially-ready AIoT platforms and development kits as there are not many technology companies that can produce AIoT devices and applications across this specialized technological value chain, from hardware to software development.

With the tripartite alliance between Qualcomm, Excelpoint, and Bkav to create a complete ecosystem for AIoT applications, it can enable businesses and communities to seamlessly adopt and integrate AIoT technology with optimal costs and time efficiency, thereby creating new business opportunities and innovations within the AIoT technology spectrum.

Under the alliance, Qualcomm will provide its chipsets, while Excelpoint will pursue the business development opportunities related to AIoT through its strong distribution networks. Levergaing on its technological strengths and manufacturing capabilities, Bkav shall undertake the role of a supplier of hardware, AIoT and AI platforms, such as AI camera, AI box, edge computing servers, AIoT SoM, and KIT, etc.

“With the strategic collaboration of technology-leading companies such as Qualcomm and Excelpoint, Bkav will use our competitive strengths to develop the core foundation for the AIoT ecosystem, so as to accelerate the revolution of Industry 4.0 and contribute positively to an increasingly-connected world driven by technology,” said Nguyen Tu Quang, Chairman of Bkav Group.

“We are very honored to be a part of this strategic collaboration, value-adding to the future of AIoT. Excelpoint started our AIoT journey early, building up strong networks and knowledge within this emerging field. In Singapore, we have set up various development teams to unlock the technology and business opportunities of AIoT, such as Smart Parking, Electric and Automated Vehicles, Smart Surveillance and Security, among others. With our continual dedication and commitment in the AIoT field, we are confident that our collaboration with strong partners in Qualcomm and Bkav will be able to harness emerging opportunities and contribute to the AIoT ecosystem,” added Albert Phuay, CEO of Excelpoint.