EPC’s Rad Hard GaN Transistor Offers Lowest On-Resistance Solution

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

EPC's EPC7018 is a radiation-hardened GaN FET that has the lowest on-resistance currently available on the market.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC) has expanded its family of radiation-hardened (rad-hard) gallium nitride (GaN) products for power conversion solutions in critical spaceborne and other high-reliability environments with a 100V device that has the lowest on-resistance currently available on the market.

The EPC7018 is a 100V, 3.9mΩ, 345A Pulsed radiation-hardened GaN FET in a small 13.9mm2 footprint. The EPC7018 has a total dose radiation rating greater than 1Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85MeV/(mg/cm2). The EPC7018, along with the rest of the Rad Hard family, EPC7014, EPC7007, EPC7019, are offered in a chip-scale package, the same as the commercial eGaN FET and IC family. Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.

With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and very low on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. GaN devices also support higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels than silicon solutions.

Applications benefiting from the performance and fast deployment of the EPC7018 include DC-DC power, motor drives, lidar, deep probes, and ion thrusters for space applications, satellites, and avionics.

“The EPC7018 offers designers a high power, ultra-low on-resistance device enabling a new generation of power conversion and motor drives in space operating at higher frequencies, higher efficiencies, and greater power densities than ever achievable before,” said Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC.

The EPC7018 is available for engineering sampling and will be fully qualified for volume shipments in December 2022.