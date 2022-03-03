EPC to Showcase GaN Technology Revolution at APEC 2022

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

At APEC, EPC will showcase and discuss how GaN technology is transforming the delivery of power across many industries, including computing, communications, and e-mobility.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp.’s (EPC) gallium nitride (GaN) experts will be delivering multiple technical presentations, as well as a professional seminar on GaN technology and applications at the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2022) in Houston from March 20 through the 24. In addition, the company will demonstrate its latest eGaN FETs and ICs in a large variety of customer end products at Booth #1302.

48V DC-DC for High-Density Computing and Automotive

The high-density computing and automotive markets are coalescing on the 48V bus, and GaN is the ideal solution at this voltage node. EPC will demonstrate the state-of-the-art in power density with a 5000W/in3 LLC design for the high-density computing needs of power-hungry applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and crypto mining.

For the automotive market, in-booth demonstrations will show how GaN enables 2 kW bidirectional converters that increase efficiency, shrink the size, and reduce system costs for the next generation of mild hybrid and electric vehicles.

eMobility

GaN-based motor drives allow various applications such as warehouse autonomous robots, eMobility, and drones to reduce size and weight, extend range, and increase reliability. In Booth 1302, EPC will have examples of GaN-based motors capable of driving everything from eScooters to server fans and vacuum cleaners.

Fast Charging

GaN-based USB-C PD 3.1 fast chargers can be up to 40% smaller and charge 2.5X faster than traditional silicon-based chargers. EPC will show how GaN enables miniaturization, very high efficiency, and excellent thermal performance for this high-volume application.

GaN Integration

EPC’s GaN Experts will be available to discuss the latest progress and roadmaps for GaN integration. Visitors can take the opportunity to work live with the web-based design tools available in the GaN Power Bench to accelerate their design cycles.

Attendees interested in meeting with EPC applications experts during the event can schedule sessions in the EPC booth or meet in the customer suite for a private meeting. Meeting requests can be submitted at calendly.com/epcc/apec-2022.

Technical Presentations Featuring eGaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts

Monday, March 21

The Surprising Benefits GaN Brings to BLDC Motor Drives – Design, Performance, Cooling, and Reliability

Seminar Instructors: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D., and Marco Palma

Schedule: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Wednesday, March 23

Extending GaN Integration to Higher Power and Faster Speeds: An Examination of the Progress and Roadmaps for GaN Integration

Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.

Schedule: 8:30 am – 8:55 am

2 kW Bi-Directional Automotive 48 V-12 V DC-DC Converters Using eGaN FETs

Presenter: Yuanzhe Zhang, Ph.D.

Schedule: 2:55 pm – 3:20 pm

PCB Layout for Chip-Scale Package GaN FETs Optimizes Both Electrical and Thermal Performance

Presenter: John Glaser, Ph.D.

Schedule: 5:10 pm – 5:30 pm

Thursday, March 24

Thermal Tool for Quick Estimation of Thermal Performance of eGaN FETs

Presenter: Assaad Helou, Ph.D.

Schedule: 11:00 am – 11:25 am

Recent Advancements in the Understanding of Dynamic On-Resistance and Electromigration in Enhancement Mode GaN Devices

Presenter: Robert Strittmatter, Ph.D.

Schedule: 3:00 pm – 3:25 pm