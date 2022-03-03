EPC to Showcase GaN Technology Revolution at APEC 2022

At APEC, EPC will showcase and discuss how GaN technology is transforming the delivery of power across many industries, including computing, communications, and e-mobility.
Efficient Power Conversion Corp.’s (EPC) gallium nitride (GaN) experts will be delivering multiple technical presentations, as well as a professional seminar on GaN technology and applications at the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2022) in Houston from March 20 through the 24. In addition, the company will demonstrate its latest eGaN FETs and ICs in a large variety of customer end products at Booth #1302.
48V DC-DC for High-Density Computing and Automotive
The high-density computing and automotive markets are coalescing on the 48V bus, and GaN is the ideal solution at this voltage node. EPC will demonstrate the state-of-the-art in power density with a 5000W/in3 LLC design for the high-density computing needs of power-hungry applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and crypto mining.
For the automotive market, in-booth demonstrations will show how GaN enables 2 kW bidirectional converters that increase efficiency, shrink the size, and reduce system costs for the next generation of mild hybrid and electric vehicles.
eMobility
GaN-based motor drives allow various applications such as warehouse autonomous robots, eMobility, and drones to reduce size and weight, extend range, and increase reliability. In Booth 1302, EPC will have examples of GaN-based motors capable of driving everything from eScooters to server fans and vacuum cleaners.
Fast Charging
GaN-based USB-C PD 3.1 fast chargers can be up to 40% smaller and charge 2.5X faster than traditional silicon-based chargers. EPC will show how GaN enables miniaturization, very high efficiency, and excellent thermal performance for this high-volume application.
GaN Integration
EPC’s GaN Experts will be available to discuss the latest progress and roadmaps for GaN integration. Visitors can take the opportunity to work live with the web-based design tools available in the GaN Power Bench to accelerate their design cycles.
Attendees interested in meeting with EPC applications experts during the event can schedule sessions in the EPC booth or meet in the customer suite for a private meeting. Meeting requests can be submitted at calendly.com/epcc/apec-2022.
Technical Presentations Featuring eGaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts
Monday, March 21
Wednesday, March 23
Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
Schedule: 8:30 am – 8:55 am
Presenter: Yuanzhe Zhang, Ph.D.
Schedule: 2:55 pm – 3:20 pm
Presenter: John Glaser, Ph.D.
Schedule: 5:10 pm – 5:30 pm
Thursday, March 24
Presenter: Assaad Helou, Ph.D.
Schedule: 11:00 am – 11:25 am
Presenter: Robert Strittmatter, Ph.D.
Schedule: 3:00 pm – 3:25 pm