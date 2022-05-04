EPC to Showcase GaN Technologies at PCIM 2022

EPC will showcase how GaN is transforming power delivery and enabling advanced autonomy across multiple industries at PCIM 2022.

Efficient Power Conversion’s (EPC) GaN experts will be available during PCIM Europe 2022, exhibiting various demonstrations of how GaN technology’s superior performance is transforming the delivery of power across many industries, including computing, communications, and e-mobility.

The EPC team will be delivering multiple technical presentations on gallium nitride (GaN) technology and applications at PCIM Europe 2022 in Nuremburg, May 10–12, 2022. In addition, the company will demonstrate its latest eGaN FETs and ICs in a large variety of customer end products in Hall 9, Stand 113.

48 V DC-DC Power Conversion for Vehicle Electrification

48 V automotive systems boost fuel efficiency by around 10-15%, delivering 4x the power without increasing engine size, and reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 25%. EPC will demonstrate how GaN enables 2-kW bidirectional converters that increase efficiency, shrink the size, and reduce system costs for the next generation of mild hybrid and electric vehicles.

Advanced Autonomy

Autonomous vehicles are an exciting step forward in our world as they create new possibilities for mobility, safety, and efficiency. eGaN FETs and ICs provide the short pulse widths needed for higher resolution lidar that enable autonomy, and the higher pulse current to extend the range of lidar systems. Lidar systems with GaN can see farther, faster, and better. Capture your image in the booth on one of the many GaN-based solutions for both short and long-range lidar applications.

e-mobility

GaN-based motor drives allow various applications such as warehouse autonomous robots, e-mobility, and drones to reduce size and weight, extend range, and increase reliability. At PCIM, EPC will have examples of GaN-based motors capable of driving everything from e-bikes to city cars.

GaN Integration

EPC’s GaN Experts will be available to discuss the latest progress and roadmaps for GaN integration. Visitors can take the opportunity to work live with the web-based design tools available in the GaN Power Bench to accelerate their design cycles.

Meet with EPC’s GaN Experts During PCIM Europe

Attendees interested in meeting with EPC applications experts during the event can schedule sessions in the EPC booth or meet in the customer suite for a private meeting. Meeting requests can be submitted at calendly.com/epcc/pcim-2022.

Technical Presentations Featuring GaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts:

Tuesday, 10 May

Exceeding 5 kW/in3 Power Density in a 48 V to 12 V LLC Resonant DC-DC Bus Converter Using GaN FETs

Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D.

Experimental Evaluation of Dead-Time Reverse Conduction Losses in Motor Drive Applications

Presenter: Marco Palma

Exhibitor Forum: Extending GaN Integration to Higher Power and Faster Speeds

Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.

Wednesday, 11 May

Bodo’s Power Panel: The Next level of Wide Bandgap Design – GaN

Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.

Thursday, 12 May

eMobility Forum: eGaN® Mobility – How GaN FETs and ICs Enable eMobility Solutions that are Sleeker, Lighter, and Faster

Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, drones, and low-cost satellites.