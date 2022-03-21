EPC Releases Lowest On-Resistance Rad Hard Transistor for Space Applications

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC expands its family of radiation-hardened GaN products for power conversion solutions in critical spaceborne and other high reliability environments.

Efficient Power Conversion’s (EPC) EPC7019 radiation-hardened eGaN FET is a 40V, 1.5mΩ, 530A Pulsed, rad-hard eGaN FET in a small 13.9mm2 footprint. The EPC7019 has a total dose rating greater than 1Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85MeV/(mg/cm2). These devices are offered in a chip-scale package similar to the commercial eGaN FET and IC family.

The device has a figure of merit (RDS(on) x QG) that is 20 times superior to alternative rad-hard silicon solutions, and the size is 20 times smaller. With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. Finally, GaN devices support higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels than silicon solutions.

Applications benefiting from the performance and fast deployment of the EPC7019 include power supplies for satellites and mission equipment and motor drives for robotics and instrumentation.

“EPC’s GaN technology enables a new generation of power conversion and motor drives in space operating at higher frequencies, higher efficiencies, and greater power densities than ever achievable before,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “The EPC7019 offers designers a solution with a figure of merit that is 20 times better than best-in-class silicon rad-hard devices. This is the lowest on-resistance for a rad hard transistor on the market today. And, the EPC7019 is significantly smaller and lower cost.”

Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.