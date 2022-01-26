EPC Reference Design Board Powered by ePower Chipset

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

The EPC9170 is a 2kW, two-phase 48V–14V bidirectional converter that operates with 96.8% peak efficiency in a small footprint.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC) has launched the EPC9170, a 2kW, two-phase 48V–14V bidirectional converter that operates with 96.8% peak efficiency in a small footprint. The board features the ePower 100V, 65A integrated circuit chipset, which includes the EPC23101 eGaN IC plus EPC2302 eGaN FET for a solution capable of a maximum withstand voltage of 100V, delivering up to 65A load current, while capable of switching speeds greater than 1MHz.

The fast-switching speed and low losses of the gallium nitride (GaN) devices allow the converter to operate at 500kHz, which significantly reduces the size of the solution and exceeds 96.5% efficiency between 60A and 110A with 95.8% efficiency at 140A.

Key features of the EPC23101 integrated circuit used on the EPC9170 include integrated high-side FET with 3.3mΩ max R DS(on) with gate driver, input logic interface, level shifting, bootstrap charging, gate drive buffer circuits, and gate driver output to drive external low-side eGaN FET. The integration of the driver further simplifies the design and reduces parasitics.

The EPC2302 eGaN FET featured on the EPC9170 offers a super small typical R DS(on) of just 1.4mΩ, together with very small Q G , Q GD , and Q OSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses.

The EPC23101 and EPC2302 feature a thermally enhanced QFN package with exposed top and optimized pinout between the two devices. The combined chipset footprint is 7 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

“eGaN FETs and ICs provide the fast switching, small size, and high efficiency needed to further reduce the size and weight of 48V to 12V and 14V converters,” said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC. “The EPC9170 is an ideal example of the capabilities of the new ePower Chipset to increase frequency and efficiency to allow smaller inductance for fewer phases and higher power density in space and weight critical designs.”