EPC Now Shipping 100V, 2mΩ GaN FET for Space-Constrained Applications

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

EPC's EPC2071 offers designers a smaller, more-efficient device than silicon MOSFETs for high-performance, space-constrained applications.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC) has expands its portfolio of low-voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride (GaN) transistors with the introduction of the EPC2071 (1.7mΩ typical, 100V) GaN FET.

The EPC2071 is ideal for applications with demanding requirements for high power density performance including 48V–54V input DC-DC for new servers and artificial intelligence. Lower gate charges, Q GD , and zero reverse recovery losses enable high-frequency operations of 1MHz and beyond and high efficiency in a tiny 10.2mm2 footprint for state-of-the-art power density.

The EPC2071 is ideal for BLDC motor drives, including e-bikes, e-scooter, robots, drones, and power tools. The EPC2071 is 1/3 the size of a silicon MOSFET with the same R DS(on) , Q G is 1/4 that of the MOSFET, and the dead time can be reduced from 500ns to 20ns to optimize motor plus inverter efficiency and reduce acoustic noise.

The EPC2071 is footprint compatible with EPC’s prior Generation 4 family of products: EPC2021, EPC2022, EPC2206. The Generation 5 improvement in Area x R DS(on) gives the EPC2071 the same on-resistance as the prior generation with a 26% smaller size.

“The EPC2071 makes the ideal switch for the primary side of the LLC DC-DC converter from 40V–60V to 12V–5V. This 100-V device offers improved performance and cost compared with previous-generation 100 V GaN FETs, allowing designers to economically improve efficiency and power density,” said Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO. “These parts are also suitable for telecom and server power supplies, and solar applications. Additionally, EPC2071 is less expensive than comparable silicon devices and in stock!”